June 6Nippon Signal Co Ltd

* Says it completes repurchase of 2.9 million shares of its common stock

* Shares repurchased at the price of 3 billion yen in total, from Dec. 21, 2016 to May 24

* Share repurchase plan was announced on Dec. 20, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/G2Y7bU

