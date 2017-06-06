BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6Nippon Signal Co Ltd
* Says it completes repurchase of 2.9 million shares of its common stock
* Shares repurchased at the price of 3 billion yen in total, from Dec. 21, 2016 to May 24
* Share repurchase plan was announced on Dec. 20, 2016
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.