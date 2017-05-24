BRIEF-Lampsa Hotels collaborates with French Accorhotels for the Mercure Belgrade hotel
* SAYS NEW COLLABORATION OF LAMPSA WITH THE FRENCH ACCORHOTELS FOR THE MERCURE BELGRADE EXCELSIOR HOTEL
May 24Nippon Telephone Inc
* Says it appoints current president of the company Morio Takayama as chairman of the board of the company
* Says it appoints Toshiya Okada as new president
* Effective July 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/z10J6L
* ANNOUNCES NEW WINTER SEASON ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME, VINTER I TIVOLI, BETWEEN FEB. 2 AND FEB. 25, 2018 Source text: http://bit.ly/2sZtWCR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)