BRIEF-Brogent Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 5 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd
* Says it repurchased 49,600 shares for 67.9 million yen from May 1 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 12
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 230,800 shares for 315.3 million yen in total as of May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vrP1IM
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.