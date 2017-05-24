BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
May 24 NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA:
* SAYS HELLENIC CAPITAL COMMISSION APPROVED THE DISPOSAL OF 3,838 COMMON REGISTERED SHARES OF THE COMPANY
* SAYS THE DISPOSAL WAS A RESULT OF AN INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL DUE TO MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF SEAFARM IONIAN
* SAYS THE STARTING PRICE OF DISPOSAL OF SHARES CANNOT BE LESS THAN 2 PERCENT FROM THE CLOSING PRICE OF THE DAY PRECEDING THE DISPOSAL
Source text: bit.ly/2rgX0Fs
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.