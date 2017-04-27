BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Nirlon Ltd
* March quarter net profit 106 million rupees versus loss 114 million rupees year ago
* March quarter income from operations 608.2 million rupees versus 607.1 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 0.75 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17