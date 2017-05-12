Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12Nishikawa Rubber Co Ltd
* Says it appoints current president Masahiro Nishikawa as chairman of the board of the company
* Says it appoints Yoshitomo Fukuoka as new president
* Says effective June 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AHi1Bc
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.