* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water disposal
May 11 Nisource Inc
* Nisource Finance Corp announces cash tender offers for certain notes
* Nisource Inc - unit Nisource Finance is offering to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.125 pct notes due 2022
* Nisource Inc - Nisource Finance Corp has commenced cash tender offers for four series of its outstanding debt securities
* Nisource - unit is offering to purchase, with any and all tender offer ,for cash up to $175 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.40 pct notes due 2018
* Nisource Inc - together with any and all tender offer, "tender offers") for cash up to $220 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.45 pct notes due 2020
* Nisource Inc - unit is offering to purchase, with any and all tender offer for cash up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.80 pct notes due 2019
* Nisource - unit to fund purchase price of notes accepted in offers with a portion of net proceeds from sale of long-term debt securities in an offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.