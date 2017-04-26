BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 NiSource Inc
* Says determined to proceed with plan to merge its units nisource finance and nisource capital markets with and into co
* Says the mergers with its units are expected to occur in second half of 2017
* Says the mergers not expected to have any impact on Co's consolidated financial statements or credit ratings of outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results