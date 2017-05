March 8 Nisource Inc

* Nisource inc - its plans to grow company's net operating earnings per share (non-gaap) and dividend at 5-7 percent annually through 2020

* Nisource inc - new dividend forecast up from its projected 4-6 percent annual growth first outlined in september 2014

* Nisource inc - projects it will invest $1.6-$1.8 billion annually through 2020 as it executes on long term utility investment opportunities