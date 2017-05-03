May 3 NiSource Inc

* NiSource - Now expect to deliver 2017 non-gaap net operating earnings in upper half of guidance range of $1.12 to $1.18 per share

* NiSource reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 Non-Gaap operating earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 Gaap earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NiSource expects to grow its net operating earnings per share (non-gaap) and dividend at 5 to 7 percent annually through 2020

* Remains on track to complete $1.6 to $1.7 billion of planned utility infrastructure investments in 2017

