Feb 22 Nisource Inc
* Says had expected fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per
share $1.05 to $1.10
* Nisource reports 2016 earnings
* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.12
to $1.18
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Now expects to make approximately $1.6 to $1.7 billion in
planned infrastructure investments in 2017
* 2017 earnings guidance, financial commitments reaffirmed
* It does not provide a GAAP equivalent of its earnings
guidance due to impact of unpredictable factors
* Expected investment level keeps co on track for sustained
execution on $30 billion of long-term regulated utility
investments co outlined in 2014
