French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Nissan :
* Nissan announces U.S. senior management changes
* Jason Stoicevich joins Nissan team as regional vice president, Nissan western region
* Stoicevich replaces Anne Corrao, who will take over a leadership role in the Sales And Marketing Division at NNA headquarters, in Franklin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane