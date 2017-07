July 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd:

* Appointed Thomas Kuehl as president, Nissan India operations Source text: [Nissan has appointed Thomas Kuehl as president, Nissan India Operations, effective from October 1, 2017. In this role Kuehl, who joins Nissan from Volkswagen, will be responsible for both Nissan and Datsun brands and will head all operations in India including Marketing and Sales, Manufacturing and Research and Development.] Further company coverage: