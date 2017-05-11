May 11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:

* expect revenue including consolidated China joint venture activities to grow to 16.5 trillion yen ($144.52 billion)over 6-year period, from 12.8 trillion yen at end-March

* intend to reach 8 percent global market share in next 6 years

* target 8 percent sustainable operating margin in next 6 years

* expect to achieve 8 percent global market share if able to raise China market share to 8 percent versus 5 percent currently -CEO

* see French election result as positive, ensures stability in European Union, France -CEO

* held discussions with France's Macron to outline alliance objectives; Macron understands, values Renault alliance -CEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 114.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)