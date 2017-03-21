BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Nissan Motor Co Ltd:
* Nissan North America - announced executive changes in the company's North American region
* Nissan North America - Rich Miller, currently director, nissan product planning in charge of suv, truck, and lcv, is promoted to program director, lcv
* Nissan North America - Fred Deperez, currently regional vp, nissan central region promoted to global role of division general manager, global lcv m&s
* Nissan North America -Stephan Kuester joined Nissan as director, aftersales, Nissan U.S. and is responsible for aftersales sales operations, marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.