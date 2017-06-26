Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Nissan Motor Co says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata Corp bankruptcy filing
* Nissan says it and its affiliates have set aside appropriate reserves for Takata related recall costs
