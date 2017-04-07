BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* March China vehicle sales total 120,106 units, +9.0 percent y/y, versus +23.0 percent in Feb
* Jan-March China vehicle sales total 314,347 units, +5.3 percent y/y, versus +0.8 percent a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees