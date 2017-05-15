May 15 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc :

* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Japan Radio Co Ltd via stock swap, effective on Oct. 2

* One share of Japan Radio's stock will be exchanged with 1.28 shares of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc's stock

* 15.9 million shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* Japan Radio's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange effective on Sept. 27

