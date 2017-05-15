BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc :
* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Japan Radio Co Ltd via stock swap, effective on Oct. 2
* One share of Japan Radio's stock will be exchanged with 1.28 shares of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc's stock
* 15.9 million shares of co's stock will be exchanged
* Japan Radio's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange effective on Sept. 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/C6acJ6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.