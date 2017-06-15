June 15Nissin Kogyo Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a new aluminium production factory in Nagano-ken

* Says this factory will be capitalized at 2 billion yen in total (including buildings and equipments)

* Says construction will be started in August and operation will be started in July, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/le8sUY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)