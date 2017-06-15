BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 15Nissin Kogyo Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up a new aluminium production factory in Nagano-ken
* Says this factory will be capitalized at 2 billion yen in total (including buildings and equipments)
* Says construction will be started in August and operation will be started in July, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/le8sUY
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million