March 23 Nitesh Estates Ltd:

* Co moving forward with development/acquisition of grade commercial and rental assets portfolio of over 5 million sq. ft. rental income

* Estimated investment will be over 15 billion rupees across multiple projects, to be funded by equity / private equity/ debt

* Company has already invested approximately 3 billion rupees to build portfolio; portfolio will be developed over next 3 to 4 years