BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Nitinat Minerals Corp:
* Has agreed to amend expiry date of 2.5 million common share purchase warrants of corporation from March 5, 2017 to March 5, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI