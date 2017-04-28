BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 Nitori Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says it will purchase 445,207 shares of a Gunma-based company, which is engaged in the sales and leasing of used house, for 23,300 million yen in all
* Says it will hold 34 percent stake in the Gunma-based company, up from 0
* Effective date in late May
* Says it has also signed a business alliance with the Gunma-based company, to work together on service, product and network improvement, as well as reform cost control
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EmPtEW
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing