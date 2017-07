July 28 (Reuters) - Nitta Corp

* Says unit of Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd will set up a new unit, which will take over chemical production related business from Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire all shares of newly established unit of Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd for about 3.7 billion yen, effective Dec. 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Zf2bfN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)