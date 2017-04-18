April 18 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Agree to combine
* Nivalis therapeutics inc - merger will result in a
combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - Alpine will merge with a
wholly-owned subsidiary of nivalis in an all-stock transaction
* Nivalis Therapeutics-Frazier Healthcare Partners, Alpine
Bioventures, Orbimed Advisors to invest additional $17 million
into Alpine Immune Sciences
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - following merger, current
alpine shareholders will own approximately 74 percent of
combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - transaction has been approved
by board of directors of both companies
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - upon closing of transaction,
name of combined company will become Alpine Immune Sciences Inc
