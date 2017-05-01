BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:
* Nivalis Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Nivalis Therapeutics -increased loss for quarter due to $3.5 million in restructuring charges and a $2.0 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses
* Nivalis Therapeutics -after a review and negotiation with alpine immune sciences, board decided to approve and enter definitive merger agreement with Alpine
* Nivalis -Frazier Healthcare Partners, Alpine Bioventures, Orbimed Advisors, will invest combined additional $17 million into alpine immune sciences prior to close
* Nivalis -following merger, Alpine shareholders will own about 74 percent of combined co and nivalis shareholders will own about 26 percent of combined co
* Nivalis -Mitchell Gold., alpine's executive chairman and ceo , will become chairman and ceo of combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says following merger, board of directors of combined company will expand to seven seats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
