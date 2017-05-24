May 24 Niveus Investments Ltd:

* FY revenue of 86.6 million rand versus 74.9 million rand year ago

* FY diluted headline earnings per share 178,1 cents versus 58,5 cents year ago

* FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations of 179.2 cents

* Directors declared and approved a final gross ordinary dividend of 22 cents out of income reserves