BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
April 28 Nizhnekamskshina:
* FY 2016 loss for period 337.6 million roubles ($5.92 million) versus loss of 188.1 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 15.3 billion roubles versus 15.09 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2pFGYV7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0693 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives