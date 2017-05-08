BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 NL Industries Inc
* NL reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 sales rose 16 percent to $369.8 million
NL Industries Inc says Kronos' net sales of $369.8 million in Q1 of 2017 were $51.4 million, or 16%, higher than in Q1 of 2016
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.