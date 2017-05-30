BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 NLC India Ltd:
* March quarter profit 15.01 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 32.59 billion rupees
* Profit in March quarter last year was 3.97 billion rupees as per Ind-As; total income was 19.42 billion rupees
