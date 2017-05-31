BRIEF-Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris in the EU
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
* NLS Pharma unveils positive Phase 2 data for NLS-1 in adults with ADHD, demonstrating significant improvement in symptoms
* NLS Pharma- 55 percent of patients in NLS-1 arm had ADHD symptoms reduced by equal to or above 50 percent, compared to 15.8 percent for placebo
* NLS Pharma- No serious treatment-related adverse events were observed in study, and no discontinuation of NLS-1 by study participants
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017