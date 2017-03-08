WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 NMC Health Plc:
* NMC health promotes Prasanth Manghat to CEO
* Announces appointment of current deputy CEO and executive director, Prasanth Manghat, to CEO, effective 8 March 2017.
* Out-going ceo and founder, BR Shetty to take up joint non-executive chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.