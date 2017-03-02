BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 2 NMC Health Plc
* Update on proposed acquisition of Al Zahra
* confirms that completion process of proposed acquisition of Al Zahra hospital is on-track to complete before end of march 2017
* Since start of 2017, Al Zahra hospital has been trading ahead of management expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.