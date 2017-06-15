BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 15 Nmdc Ltd:
* Says total production (provisional) of iron ore upto the month of May 2017 is 5.63 MT
* Says total sales (provisional) of iron ore upto the month of May 2017 is 6.59 MT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016