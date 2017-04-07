Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 7 NN Group NV:
* NN Group obtains declarations of no objection from DNB, NBB and ECB, and competition clearance from the European Commission
* NN Group and Delta Lloyd jointly announce that NN Group has obtained declarations of no objection from Dutch Central Bank (DNB), the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in connection with the offer for Delta Lloyd
* In addition, NN Group has obtained competition clearance from European commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
