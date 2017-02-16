Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 NN Group Nv:
* 4Q16 operating result ongoing business of 282 million euros, up 12.6 pct from 4Q15
* Q4 operating result ongoing business 282 million euros versus 318 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Q4 net result of 148 million euros, down 58.9 pct from 4Q15
* Q4 solvency II ratio of 241 percent versus 239 percent year ago
* Final 2016 dividend proposal of 0.95 euros per ordinary share
* Q4 new sales life insurance (ape) 298 million euros versus 258 million euros year ago
* Looking ahead, ongoing uncertainty with regard to economic growth, macro developments, and potential political shifts are likely to impact the financial markets in 2017
* Q4 net result 148 million euros versus 243 million euros in Reuters Poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.