in 2 days
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-NN Inc says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $18.8 million if deal not completed under certain circumstances

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - NN Inc:

* Says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $15 million if deal not completed by termination date, regulatory approvals not obtained

* Says Tsubaki Nakashima co obtained about $360 million in committed debt financing to fund purchase price payable to co - SEC filing

* Says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $18.8 million if deal not completed by termination date, Nakashima unable to obtain funding of financing Source text: (bit.ly/2sVUZjk) Further company coverage:

