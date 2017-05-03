BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Nn Inc
* Nn, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 sales $226.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $215.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nn inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 - $1.90
* Nn Inc sees q2 net sales in range of $218 million - $223 million
* Nn Inc sees q2 adjusted earnings per share in range $0.45 - $0.49
* Nn Inc sees q2 gaap loss per share $0.65 to loss per share $0.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $219.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results