May 4 Alstom:

* CEO says Alstom has no "vital moves" regarding mergers and acquisitions

* CEO comments came during a conference call after Alstom reported higher profits and kept its financial targets

* Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a merged business, two people close to the matter said on April 12

* The two groups are talking about a joint venture that could compete better with Chinese state-backed market leader CRRC, which is expanding aggressively abroad and would still be twice their combined size by revenue.

* The three main rivals to CRRC -- Bombardier, Siemens and France's Alstom -- have talked to each other about combining their businesses in various arrangements over the past years

