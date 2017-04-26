April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says has ability to cut deep basin spending to focus on oil sands

* Chief Executive Brian Ferguson says new deep basin gas assets could be 'crown jewel' and 'absolutely core'

* Chair Michael Grandin, asked why no shareholder vote on ConocoPhillips deal, says 'once in a lifetime' deal needed confidentiality Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)