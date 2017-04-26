BRIEF-Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Says has ability to cut deep basin spending to focus on oil sands
* Chief Executive Brian Ferguson says new deep basin gas assets could be 'crown jewel' and 'absolutely core'
* Chair Michael Grandin, asked why no shareholder vote on ConocoPhillips deal, says 'once in a lifetime' deal needed confidentiality Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement