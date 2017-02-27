BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Noah Holdings Ltd:
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 12.6 percent to RMB 646.2 million
* Net income per diluted ads for Q4 Of 2016 $0.27
* Non-GAAP net income per diluted ads for Q4 of 2016 $0.33
* Noah Holdings - estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for full year 2017 will be in range of RMB825 million to RMB860 million
* Net revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $93.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)