BRIEF-Noah Holdings reports share repurchase program

June 29 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd:

* Noah Holdings Limited announces us$50 million share repurchase program

* Noah Holdings Ltd - board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program

* Noah Holdings -as part of 2017 share repurchase plan, company has adopted an automatic trading plan for purpose of repurchasing up to $20 million of ads

* Noah Holdings - effective on july 8, 2017, company is authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of its issued and outstanding american depositary shares