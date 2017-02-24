Feb 24 Noble Corp Plc

* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court

* Noble Corp Plc - Suit claims that five of Noble's newbuild rigs that operated in U.S. Gulf of Mexico violated Transocean patents relating to dual-activity drilling

* Noble Corp Plc says it was aware of the patents when co constructed the rigs, and does not believe the rigs infringe Transocean patents, which are now expired