March 1 Noble Energy Inc:

* On February 24, co's unit and NEML's unit entered into a facility agreement with arrangers - SEC filing

* Noble Energy - facility agreement provides for a limited recourse secured term loan facility with aggregate principal borrowing amount of up to $1.0 billion

* $625 million of the $1 billion term loan facility will initially be committed