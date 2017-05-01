BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy announces solid first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Noble Energy Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Noble Energy - quarterly sales volumes of 382 mboe/d, with U.S. onshore, Gulf of Mexico, and Israel volumes all at or exceeding top end of guidance
* Noble Energy Inc - full year sales volumes trending toward upper half of original expectations, driven primarily from crude oil and ngls
* Noble Energy Inc - for Q2, total sales volumes have been raised to a range of 405 - 415 mboe/d
* Noble Energy Inc - Q2 total liquids volumes are expected to be up approximately 30 mbbl/d from Q1
* Noble Energy Inc says west Africa liquid liftings are expected to be higher in Q2 compared to Q1
* Noble Energy Inc - maintaining its original full year 2017 guidance for sales volumes, capital, and other cost metrics
* Noble Energy Inc says natural gas sales in Israel are anticipated for Q2 to be lower sequentially based on seasonal power generation demand
* Noble Energy Inc says for Q2, noble energy expects organic capital expenditures between $650 million and $750 million
* Qtrly revenue $1,036 million versus $724 million
* Q1 revenue view $955.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Noble Energy - Q1 total average realized price for United States onshore crude oil and condensate $48.88 per barrel versus $30.27 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.