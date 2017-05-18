BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
May 18 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy Inc - sells Marcellus Midstream to Quantum Energy Partners for $765 million
* Noble Energy Inc - limited partnership units represent a 33.5 percent ownership interest in Cone Midstream Partners LP
* Noble Energy- to divest holding co which owns a 50% interest in Cone gathering & 21.7 million common & subordinated limited partnership units to portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)