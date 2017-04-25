BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Noble Energy Inc:
* Noble Midstream Partners announces additional acreage dedications in the Delaware basin
* Noble Midstream Partners - Noble Energy dedicated infield gas gathering on almost all of legacy 47,000 net acres in Delaware basin to Blanco River Devco
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - partnership has waived right of first refusal for natural gas processing on about 80,000 net acres in Delaware Basin
* Noble Midstream Partners - partnership's Delaware basin in field gathering dedications now total about 111,000 net acres for crude oil, produced water
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - co's Delaware Basin services also include crude oil transmission, storage through 50% interest in advantage pipeline system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.