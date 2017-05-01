BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Noble Midstream Partners Lp
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results and increases guidance
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly net income of $35 million, or $24 million attributable to partnership
* Qtrly record oil and gas gathering volumes in march of 66.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp says increased full year 2017 capital budget attributable to partnership to $185 - $205 million
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp -capital budget guidance, excluding acquisitions, attributable to partnership increased to $185 - $205 million for full year 2017
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - oil and gas gathered volume averaged 63 mboe/d in q1, in line with q1 guidance.
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp says increased full year 2017 EBITDA to $146 million - $162 million
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy crude oil gathered 53 mbbl/d - 60 mbbl/d
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy natural gas gathered 126 - 132 mmcf/d
* Noble Midstream Partners Lp - sees fy crude oil and natural gas gathered 74 - 82 mboe/d
* Qtrly net income attributable to noble midstream partners lp per limited partner common units $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.