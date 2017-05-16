BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16Noblift Equipment Joint Stock Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project