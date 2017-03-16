March 16 Nocil Ltd:

* Says approved expansion of capacities of rubber chemicals and intermediates at company's plants situated at Navi Mumbai and Dahej

* Says total capital expenditure envisaged is approx. 1.70 billion rupees

* Says expansion project is likely to be commissioned by end of quarter 2 of financial year 2018-19

* Says capital expenditure will be financed largely through internal accruals