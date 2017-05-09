BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8 million zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 9Nojima Corp
* Says its wholly owned unit GEOBIT MOBILE CORPORATION will take over mobile sales business of softbank and Ymobile from ITX Corporation，another wholly owned unit of the co, on July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/u0Q6Ik
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q4 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO